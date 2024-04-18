Angat farmers to benefit from 2 DA infra projects

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Farmers from Angat town in Bulacan province are expected to benefit from two infrastructure projects completed by the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The projects include the Maiboy Small Water Impounding Project (SWIP) and a one-kilometer farm-to-market road (FMR).

The programs are seen to ease their burden and increase yield during the harvest season.

DA said the P12-million SWIP irrigates a total of 35 hectares of farmlands in Barangays Banaban, Sta. Lucia, and Binagbag.

It has the potential to mitigate water peak discharge to avoid flooding in low lying areas of adjacent barangays during the rainy season.

The other infrastructure, the P20-million FMR, facilitates the transport of commodities including rice, mangoes, and other high-value commercial crops of some 50 farmers in Barangays Sta. Lucia and Binagbag.

Farmers from the town, led by members of the Prime Farmers Association of Sta. Lucia, Inc., said they had a hard time harvesting which made them bargain their palay to traders resulting in low income.

"With the SWIP and FMR, we hope that the yield will increase to respond to the needs of the community, and help attain the goal of the government on food security," they said.