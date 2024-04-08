Angat water level below normal

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The water level of Angat Dam is now at 196.82 meters which is slightly lower than the previous 197.18 meters.

Both of these are below the dam's normal water level of 212 meters.

Despite the slightly lower water level, the dam is still far from its critical ststus for drinking which is 160 meters.

Angat Dam's water reserves supply some 90 percent of the domestic water supply of Metro Manila.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) expects less rain in the vicinity of the dam in the coming days.

This means little chances that the dam's current water level will increase in the next few days.

Aside from domestic use, Angat Dam's water is a vital source of irrigation for some 20,000 hectares of farmlands in Bulacan.

Some 2,000 hectares of farmlands in Candaba, San Luis and Santa Ana in Pampanga also get their water supply from the dam.

Angat Dam reached its lowest level at 157.76 meters in July 2010, an El Niño phenomenon year.

This incident prompted authorities to temporarily stop operations.

Located in Barangay San Lorenzo (Hilltop) in Norzagaray, Bulacan, the dam also powers the Angat hydroelectric power plant.

The 131-meter-high dam impounds water from the Angat River that forms the greater Angat Lake.