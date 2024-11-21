Angeles bags Best LGU Animal Shelter award

ANGELES CITY — The city government here received the Best local government unit (LGU) Dog Pound/Animal Shelter from the Department of Agriculture (DA) Field Office III.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. said this is the first time that the city government earned the award.

Lazatin said his free spay and neuter program has successfully concluded.

He said it exceeded this year’s target of 1,744 pets.

Lazatin said he launched the free neutering and spaying program in 2020.

A total of 5,973 pets—1,854 dogs and 4,119 cats—were spayed and neutered, he added.

Some 130,520 pets—93,075 dogs and 37,445 cats—in the 33 barangays have received free anti-rabies vaccinations, the mayor said.

This program implemented by the City Veterinary Office is part of the ongoing efforts to control the unwanted animal population in the city.

"The city government remains committed to promoting responsible pet ownership among Angelen~o households. Through our free programs, including spaying, neutering, and anti-rabies vaccinations, we aim to ensure the health and well-being of our pets and the community,” Lazatin said.

The program is being supervised by animal lovers in the city government, Lazatin's Chief Adviser, IC Calaguas; and Executive Assistant Reina Manuel.

The duo advocates to provide shelter for stray pets.