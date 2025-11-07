Angeles CDRRMO identifies 14 high-risk barangays

The Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ACDRRMO) has identified 14 villages as high-risk areas due to their proximity to the Abacan River.

The ACDRRMO, headed by former Councilor Rudy Simeon, presented a Hazard Risk Map during a "pre-disaster" preparedness meeting called by Mayor Jon Lazatin on Thursday, in preparation for Typhoon Uwan.

The 14 barangays include Amsic, Anunas, Balibago, Capaya, Malabanias, Margot, Ninoy Aquino, Pampang, Pandan, Pulung Maragul, Santa Teresita, Sapalibutad, Sapangbato, at Tabun.

Barangay leaders and personnel of the ACDRRMO attended the meeting.

Lazatin said the disaster preparation meeting includes risk assessment and evacuation protocols.

The village chiefs present during the meeting informed the city officials that they have designated evacuation centers.

The city government, in return, told the barangay officials that it will provide additional modular tents.

The ACDRRMO said it will implement pre-emptive or forced evacuation of residents near critical waterways.

The disaster office said the flood-control structures in the city are functioning well but urged the monitoring of secondary tributaries like the Sapang Balen and Balibago creeks.

The ACDRRMO also recommended pre-emptive evacuation of residents near the Sapang Balen Creek.

Meanwhile, Lazatin appealed to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to continue desilting programs in the city to prevent flooding in low-lying villages.

The mayor also said that local government is coordinating with the office of his brother, Pampanga Second District Representative Pogi Lazatin for the implementation of flood-control projects.

Simeon said the ACDRRMO has started pre-emptive evacuation of residents in high-risk areas.

The mayor assured that the City Command Center is open 24/7 for coordination and emergency response.

The local government said that the typhoon is expected to affect Luzon by Monday (Nov. 10).

Lazatin urged his constituents to remain vigilant and updated through the Angeles City Information Office FB page.