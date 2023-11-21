Angeles centenarians get P100K incentives

ANGELES CITY — At least two centenarians from this city received a P100,000 cash gift each from Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Lazatin personally handed over the checks and certificates of recognition to the elderly via house-to-house visit.

Marcelino Tuazon of Barangay Lourdes Northwest and Severina Bigornia of Barangay Malabanias each received the cash benefit from the national government by virtue of Republic Act 10868.

On behalf of Birgornia, who died last January 14, 2023, her family members received the certificate and cash gift.

RA 10868, also known as the Centenarians Act of 2016, grants all Filipinos who reach the age of 100, whether residing in the country or abroad, a cash award of P100,000 as a gift.

Lazatin was joined by Malabanias Punong Barangay Luz Nava, Barangay Lourdes Northwest Punong Barangay Nicanor Soriano, City Social Welfare and Development Officer Edna Duaso, Social Welfare Officer IV Francis De Guzman, Social Welfare Officer II Ana Rose Lansang, Judith Manalastas of DSWD, and CSWDO Focal Person for Senior Citizens Program Cherry Garung during the awarding of cash gifts.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. also sent a personal letter of felicitation, congratulating the two centenarians.

Since 2019, Lazatin said that all senior citizens here each received a P1,000 cash gift and vitamin supplements yearly from the city government.