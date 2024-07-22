Angeles City all set for Brigada Eskwela

ANGELES CITY — All is set for the Brigada Eskwela activities here today, July 22.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. will lead the distribution of paints and cements to the city's 54 public schools.

At least 16 public utility vehicles and four city trucks will be used by Lazatin and his team led by his chief adviser IC Calaguas.

The mayor and Calaguas will be assisted by Executive Assistant Reina Manuel and their staff -- Mina Cabiles, Michael Lising, Irish Bonus, Anneleen Sugui, Jane Calimquim, Von Ryan Sugui, Anne Salonga and Sharmaine Gonzalez.

Before the start of the school year, Lazatin said he will also distribute school bags and supplies to all public school students and day care learners.