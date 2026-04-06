Angeles City businesses warned vs illegal activities

Officials of Angeles City have warned business owners in the city to be vigilant against entities that hide behind local partners or use shell operations as cover for unlawful activities.

Angeles City Mayor Jon Lazatin at the same time said that a safe and stable business climate is the key to economic development.

Lazatin presided over a meeting with the Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Angeles City on Monday to discuss peace and order in the city.

During the event, the city government has reaffirmed its commitment "to beef up a secure environment for local entrepreneurs and investors."

Lazatin reiterated that the city will not tolerate illicit activities that undermine legitimate commerce and threaten residents and workers.

“Safety is not an optional feature of our city’s business landscape; it is a non-negotiable baseline for every lawful enterprise that operates within Angeles City,” the mayor stated. “We will protect our local business owners and their employees by ensuring rigorous enforcement of laws and transparent operations.”

Strategies to prevent illegal practices masquerading as legitimate partnerships were tackled during the meeting.

The mayor said that if a business is found to be operating outside the bounds of national laws, it will face corresponding penalties, regardless of its local affiliations.

The City Business Permit and Licensing Division (BPLD) was tasked to conduct inspections of establishments operated by foreign nationals.

The objective is to verify full compliance with national regulations, ensure proper documentation for employees, and confirm eligibility to work.

The city government's inspection team was directed to prioritize diligence in licensing, record-keeping, and adherence to labor standards. (PR)