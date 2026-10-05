Angeles City Celebrates Kapampangan Culinary Heritage at Kusina Kuliat

At the Kusina Kuliat Culinarium within the Museo Ning Angeles, food, history, culture, and community converged for the Pamangan Fiestang Kapampangan.

This culinary celebration honors the rich traditions and ongoing evolution of Kapampangan cuisine, serving as a highlight of the Fiestang Kuliat 2026 festivities.

Mayor Carmelo ìJonî B. Lazatin II led the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the event. He was joined by organizers, chefs, and culinary partners.

The city government said the activity demonstrates its support for initiatives that promote local cuisine, culture, heritage, and tourism.

With the support of the Angeles City Tourism Office, various food establishments and culinary groups participated in the event, bringing their unique dishes, products, styles, and stories together at a shared table. These include BhaRíz Kitchen, Emelita Wong-Galang Culinary Arts Studio, Inc., Tollhouse, Fortune Tea House, Diosdado by Chef Howard D. Dizon, Tito Boy Eatery, Ednaís Cakeland Pampanga, Celyís Carinderia, Century Hotel, Garden Dine Restaurant, 25 Seeds, Kitchen of Tita Miniang, Dainty, Nathanielís, Annie Beaís Eatery, Bahn Mi Vietnamese Eatery, LBS Bakeshop & Kitchenette, Rumpa, Apoloniaís Ricecakes, Armandoís Pizza & Pasta, Becks, IkBest Lechon, Angelina Bakery, and Ottieís.

Their participation showcased the breadth and depth of Kapampangan food culture, ranging from dishes that have long been staples of dining tables to new interpretations that continue to enrich the local culinary scene.

More than 60 food establishments took part in the Pamangan Fiestang Kapampangan.

More than just a food event, the Kusina Kuliat Culinarium serves as a space for preserving and advancing Kapampangan culinary heritage.

Spearheaded by the Kuliat Foundation, Inc. and Museo Ning Angeles, the event aims to keep alive the knowledge, recipes, techniques, stories, and traditions passed down from one generation to the next.

The local government said the ulinary heritage activities are vital to tourism, as they offer visitors and residents to experience the culture through foodóranging from traditional dishes and local ingredients to innovative concepts and new ways of presenting Kapampangan cuisine. |via Angeles City Information Office