Angeles City gets 80 new policemen

The Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) said that 80 new policemen joined its ranks.

Colonel Joselito E. Villarosa Jr., director of the ACPO, presented the new city cops, and the present officers and non-uniformed personnel to Mayor Jon Lazatin during a courtesy call on Monday, January 19, 2026.

The city government said the event highlighted its ongoing partnership with the ACPO, to ensure the safety of every Angeleño.

The city government said ACPO has 747 non-uniformed and regular police officers at present.

Villarosa requested the additional policemen from the Police Regional Office Region 3 in Camp Olivas, headed by Brigadier General Ponce Rogelio Peñones Jr.

Lazatin thanked the PRO 3 and the ACPO for augmenting the present number of policemen in the city.

The mayor also assured Villarosa that the city government will continue its support to the local police.

Lazatin underscored the programs that assist the local police in their mission of protecting the constituents of Angeles City.