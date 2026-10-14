Angeles City gets stable peace, security status

Angeles City was declared under Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) Status on October 14, 2026, pursuant to City Peace and Order Council (CPOC) Resolution No. 06, Series of 2026.

The city government said this reflects the collective effort of its constituents along with the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Liga ng mga Barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan, partner agencies and organizations.

Officials and peace and security partners led the ceremonial signing and commitment signing for the SIPS declaration.

The participants reaffirmed their cooperation in maintaining a peaceful, safe, and orderly Angeles City.

Among those who attended the ceremony were Mayor Carmelo “Jon” B. Lazatin II; Vice Mayor Amos B. Rivera; Colonel Robert C. Domingo, Officer-in-Charge of the Angeles City Police Office (ACPO); LTC Ryan Joseph S. Cayton, Commanding Officer of the 70th Infantry Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, Philippine Army; Brigadier General Eugenio Julio C. Osias IV, commander of the 703rd Infantry Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, Philippine Army; and a representative of Yvette R. Cosio, DILG Angeles City Director and representative of the CPOC Secretariat.

Also present in the event were Brigadier General Mario D. Jacinto, Acting Commander of the 7th Infantry Division, Philippine Army; a representative of Lieutenant General Aristotle Gonzales, Commander of the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM); Brigadier General Jess Mendez, Director of Police Regional Office 3 (PRO 3); Lieutenant Colonel Russel Anthony B. Bumanglag, Commander of the 7th Civil-Military Operations (CMO) Battalion, Civil-Military Operations Regiment (CMOR), Philippine Army; Superintendent Sheila Marie C. Carlos, City Fire Marshal of Angeles City; Superintendent Edmund L. Llamasares, District Jail Warden of Guagua District Jail; and Danilo M. Nacu, President of the Liga ng mga Barangay.

In his message, Lazatin underscored the importance of cooperation among the city government, government agencies, law enforcement authorities, the military, barangays, civil society, and the community in maintaining security.

According to the mayor, sustaining peace is an ongoing responsibility that requires unity, discipline, vigilance, and concern for one another.

He also stressed the importance of adapting public safety efforts to emerging challenges.

These include vigilance in digital spaces, protecting personal information, avoiding online scams and misleading information, and using social media responsibly.