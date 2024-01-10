Angeles City gets top tourism destination award

ANGELES CITY—This city was recently awarded as a top tourist destination by the Department of Tourism in Central Luzon (DOT 3).

Angeles City Tourism Office Chief Anneleen Antonio Sugui accepted Angeles City's 1st runner-up award for Top Tourist Destination-City category at the Tourism Recognition for Enterprises and Stakeholders (TRES) Awards night 2023 hosted by DOT 3 on January 9, 2024, at Quest Plus Conference Center, Clark Freeport.

TRES aims to recognize the significant contribution and support of enterprises and its stakeholders as partners in the advancement of its programs, projects and activities.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., said among his programs is to boost the city's tourism industry.

The mayor said the city government assists the industry by continuous promotion and development. #