Angeles City gov't casual employees get P3K bonus

ANGELES CITY — At least 3,450 Contract of Service employees received their P3,000 year-end gratuity from the city government on December 6, 2023.

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin, Jr. said this is in recognition of the unwavering service of the employees for the Angeleños.

Lazatin called the city hall government employees as the true assets of the city in delivering services to the people.

“Ang mga kawani po ng gobyerno lalo na po ang mga COS ang kaantabay natin sa pagbababa ng mga serbisyo sa mga bara-barangay,” Lazatin said.

The COS employees will also be receiving Christmas ham and rice packages on December 7, 2023.

The city government, under the leadership of Lazatin, started the distribution of year-end bonus to the COS employees in 2020.

Flordeliza Santos, president of the Association of Government Employees for a New Dynamic Angeles City (AGENDA), thanked the administration of Mayor Lazatin for prioritizing the employees, and their families.

"Maraming salamat po. Maraming pamilya na naman po ang matutuwa sa uwing year-end gratuity ng ating mga COS employees," Santos said.