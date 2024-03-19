Angeles City gov't opens newly-renovated library

ANGELES CITY -- The city government here opened the newly-renovated P8 million City Library and Information Center on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The inauguration came four decades after its construction under the term former Mayor Rafael “Apung Feleng” Lazatin.

“It has been an honor to continue my family’s legacy by overseeing the transformation of our library into a first-class facility, building on the foundation laid by my grandfather and my father’s vision, who first established and started the city library.

It was during three generations of Lazatin that the city library was established and renovated,” Lazatin said.

The Angeles City Library was constructed during the mayorship of Lazatin's grandfather, Apung Feleng, on the lot donated by the family of Renato “Katoks” Tayag.

Lazatin's late father, Carmelo “Tarzan” Lazatin, initiated the first renovation of the city library in 2002, converting the three-story building into a haven of learning.

During the event, Lazatin was joined by Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting; Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel; General Services Officer Evangeline Malonzo; City Librarian Erma Manalo, City Engineer's Officer-in-Charge Helen Ayro; the heirs of Renato Tayag, Carmen McTavish and CJ Tayag; and librarians from Holy Angel University, Daisy Icban (College Department) and Marivic Pantig (High School Department).

The city library had a makeover including a state-of-the-art technology that offers a wide range of resources.

It also boasts of its spacious reading areas, comfortable seats, computer working stations, and improved facilities.

“This initiative to renovate our library and transform it into a first-class facility is not just about modernization but also about providing access to knowledge, resources, and opportunities for our community, and preserve these for generations to come,” Lazatin said.

The renovation of the public library was supervised by Lazatin’s Chief Adviser, IC Calaguas, and Manuel, with the assistance of Malonzo and Ayro.

Calaguas said Angeleños may visit the city library from Mondays to Sundays, 8AM to 7PM.

The city library houses about 7,000 books.

“Our library caters a wide range of resources of all ages, even available for our out-of-school youth. Malaking tulong po ito para sa lahat, lalo na sa mga kabataan natin,” Calaguas said.

"We have our books, as well the computer working stations which they can use," she added.

Aside from the renovated facilities, Manuel said the works from local artists, who recently joined the city’s on-the-spot painting, are also featured at the city library.

“Through our library, we are also helping our local artists to exhibit their work,” Manuel said.

A total of 14 local artists have displayed their artworks in the library including Norman Tiotuico; Angelo Naguit; Aurellio De Guzman; Alvin Dungca; Joel Pabustan Mallari; Lloyd Dacayanan; Jeffrey Querido Gabatin; Raul "Pol" Del Mundo; Edu Perreras; Jascha Tolentino; Ailyn Gonzales; Ronald Buenacifra Jr.; Rolly Suba; and Edwin Catli.

“We are thanking [Mayor] Lazatin, ever since he assumed office, binigyan niya po ng pagpapahalaga ang ating library gaya po ni Apung Feleng at Apung Tarzan,” to city librarian said.

Manalo added that one of the aims of Lazatin is for the library to accommodate more people.

Also present during the ribbon-cutting ceremony are City Treasurer Jenifer Castro, City Budget Officer Jane Nakpil, City Accountant Lilibeth Enriquez, City Planning and Development Officer Engr. Nilda Quito, Angeles City Economic Development and Investment Promotions Officer Irish Bonus-Llego, Angeles City Tourism Office Head Anneleen Antonio-Sugui, and Angeles City Anti-Drug Abuse Council Head Ricky Saul.

The inauguration of the city library coincides with the second anniversary of Kapebaluan, the city-run coffee shop created to promote and market “Kape Angeleño” -- coffee beans locally-grown in Barangay Sapangbato.

Kapebaluan is located at the ground floor of the Angeles City Library building.