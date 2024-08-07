Angeles City gov't to install solar power in public schools

ANGELES CITY — The city government here plans to install solar panels in all public schools.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. said the project will start at Belen Homesite Elementary School.

Airconditioners and smart televisions will be powered up by solar in the school’s eight classrooms with 187 students.

On Monday, August 5, Lazatin's Chief Adviser IC Calaguas conducted an inspection at Belen Homesite Elementary School.

She was assisted by Executive Assistant Reina Manuel, General Services Officer Evangeline Malonzo, City Engineer’s Office head Helen Ayro, and others.

Lazatin said the Belen Homesite Elementary School will be the first public school to benefit from the program expected to provide conducive learning areas to students.

Calaguas said the move to engage in renewable energy is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s announcement that public schools will shift to solar power.

The budget for the solar power project in public schools will not be drawn from the Special Education Fund but from the budget of the Office of the Mayor, Lazatin said.

The Mayor said he will also donate chairs for the schools.3

Lazatin earlier bared plans to put solar panels in all government offices, 33 barangays, and the six Rural Health Units in the city by October 2024.

The mayor said the use of renewable energy will allow more prudent use of electricity.

He the city government will save P100 million in electricity expenses per year.

“We have to tap renewable energy that is most cost-effective and cost-efficient,” according to Lazatin, who is an advocate of clean energy and environmental protection.

He disclosed that solar lights will also be installed in all major and secondary roads in Angeles City by October 2024.

A total of 1,500 solar lights were already purchased for the project, he said.

The savings derived from the solar power program will be allocated for other social projects, according to Lazatin.