Angeles City gov't to plant 50K seedlings in watershed

ANGELES CITY -- The city government here is now preparing 50,000 seedlings to be planted beginning at the Sapangbato watershed this coming May.

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., called for a meeting on April 4, 2024 with City Environment and Natural Resources chief Sendong Makabali, Environmental Management System head Francis Pangilinan, Reforestation Project Focal Person Carmelo Simbulan, and Schools Division Office-Angeles City officials.

The meeting was presided over by Lazatin's Chief Adviser and Tactician IC Calaguas with the help of Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel.

During the meeting, it was agreed that teachers and non-teaching personnel from SDO-AC along with Angeles City Hall employees will participate in the series of tree planting activities.

"We will exhaust all our efforts to do the best we can in promoting a greener, cooler, and sustainable environment here in our city," Lazatin said.

Calaguas said the mayor wants to plant seedlings throughout the vacant lots in the city's public schools, as well as open spaces owned by the city government.

She added that all seedlings to be used in the reforestation will be provided by the City Agriculture Office.

Calaguas encouraged the residents in the city to avail of the free seedlings regularly provided by the city government.

The environmental protection program was launched by Lazatin during the pandemic.

Manuel said the series of tree planting activities will be by schedule.

She added the activities will be monitored by the CENRO towards the 50,000 mixed trees target.

The city government has already planted 79,715 mixed trees at Sitio Sawmill, Sitio Target, Sapang Kalawang, and APL Street Groto.

Lazatin said he wants to preserve the Angeles City Watershed, "paving the way for a greener, healthier future."