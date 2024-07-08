Angeles City lass crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas Pampanga

MEXICO — Glezette Garcia of Angeles City is the newly-crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas Pampanga (MPP) 2024.

Garcia bested 13 other candidates during the pageant’s grand coronation night on Saturday, July 6, at The Lakeshore Tent.

Garcia will represent Pampanga to the national pageant of Mutya ning Pilipinas spearheaded by former beauty queen Cory Quirino.

Aside from taking home the crown, Garcia also received special awards including CLTV 36 Miss Telegenic, Best in Swimsuit, Best in Casual Wear, and Best in Advocacy.

Before joining MPP, Garcia finished 2nd Runner-Up during the Mutya ning Angeles 2023 where she was also named Miss Nepo, or the official face of JDN Realty.

Francine Miclat from Mabalacat City bagged the 1st Runner-Up title, followed by another Mabalacat candidate, Rein Gonzales (2nd Runner-Up); Natasha Fabian from Candaba is 3rd Runner-Up, while RyZette Manlapaz from Minalin is 4th Runner-Up.

Rowena Aguilar-Laughlin, MPP Provincial Director, congratulated the winners “for their exceptional performances.”

Lakeshore Philippines is the official parter of the MPP.

Aside from being the official venue of the MPP, Lakeshore Philippines was also part of the organizing committee led by Events and Marketing Director Maricar Pangilinan.

During the grand coronation, Central Country Estate Inc., Chief Operating Officer Brian John Mangio served as one of the judges.

Also part of the organizing committee are Archie Angeles, Sales and Marketing Director, and Jobee Henson, Official Pageant Director.