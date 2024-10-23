Angeles City LGU braces for typhoon 'Kristine'

ANGELES CITY -- Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., has convened the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (ACDRRMC) to lead the city's preparations for tropical storm "Kristine."

During the meeting, Lazatin emphasized the importance of monitoring updates from the 33 Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees to ensure the public's safety.

The Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ACDRRMO), led by Rodolfo Simeon, is conducting round-the-clock monitoring for updates on the tropical storm and overall conditions across the city, the mayor said.

Lazatin also instructed the City Engineers' Office led by Helen Ayro and Environmental Management System Head Kiko Pangilinan to heighten their respective alerts and prepare for any emergencies.

The mayor said he directed the deployment of doctors from the City Health Office to the city's health centers.

Lazatin also assured the preparation of food supplies at the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

The mayor said he directed Executive Assistant Reina Manuel to prepare the evacuation centers, including food, medicines and other items like hygiene kits, blankets, and mats.