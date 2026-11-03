Angeles City LGU cited for rabies control program

The Angeles City Veterinary Office has been recognized by the Department of Agriculture – Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) as the Most Innovative Local Government Unit (LGU) in Rabies Prevention and Control.

The award recognizes the city government's initiatives to prevent and control rabies, including expanded vaccination programs for pets, public awareness campaigns on responsible pet ownership, and strengthened community animal health services.

The local government, under the leadership of Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, implements programs aimed at protecting both animals and residents from rabies.

The mayor said recognition highlights the efforts of the City Veterinary Office, its personnel, and partner agencies in promoting responsible pet ownership and ensuring community safety.