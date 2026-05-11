Angeles City LGU cleans waterways, public places

The Angeles City government has intensified its "environmental maintenance" and clearing operations to ensure clean waterways and safer public spaces.

Mayor Jon Lazatin said the Angeles City Environmental Management System (EMS) and Waterway Task Force conducted operations at the Ospital ning Angeles, Barangay Pandan, Ninoy Aquino, and portions of the Abacan River.

The mayor said the city government maintains the cleanliness of waterways to prevent flooding and ensure proper water flow for the safety of nearby communities.

The EMS personnel carried out a separate operation covering the area behind Ospital ning Angeles up to the road near City College of Angeles.

The activity included road cleaning, debris removal, and maintenance of public spaces to improve accessibility.

The city government urged Angeleños to remain responsible and help in protecting the environment.

The city officials reiterated that dumping garbage in vacant lots, canals, and rivers is strictly prohibited.

The Local government warned that violators will face penalties under existing city ordinances.