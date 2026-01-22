Angeles City LGU conducts tree-tagging in Sapangbato

The local government unit of Angeles City led a geo-tagging of plants and trees in Barangay Sapangbato, the city’s watershed area.

The activity was initiated by a team consisting of members and personnel of the Aeta community, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), and the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ACDRRMO) – Research and Planning Unit.

The activity aims to update data for the city’s Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory, which will be used in the formulation and updating of the Local Climate Change Action Plan (LCCAP).

The data will help the local government in identifying emission sources and guide climate mitigation and adaptation measures.

The maintenance of a GHG inventory is mandated under the Climate Change Act. It supports disaster risk reduction planning, particularly for climate-related hazards such as typhoons and flooding.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II said the activity supports the city government’s reforestation programs in Barangay Sapangbato, implemented in partnership with private groups, schools, and others.