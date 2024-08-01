Angeles City LGU gets high ratings on VAWC

ANGELES CITY — The city government here has been recognized by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for its 95 percent functionality in terms of Local Committee on Anti-Trafficking and Violence Against Women and Children.

The city government, under the leadership of Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., said this is the highest adjectival rating.

The inter-agency monitoring team revealed in their audit that the performance of Angeles City has reached a high level of functionality.

Lazatin said his administration will continue to intensify its anti-human trafficking programs to protect the children.

"We will not tolerate such wrongdoings in our city," Lazatin said.

The City Gender and Development Office, City Social Welfare and Development Office and Angeles City Police Office have assisted 6,213, through the VAWC desks.

Lazatin said he issued a marching order to ensure that VAWC desks in the 33 barangay are activated.

The mayor said he also convened the Local Council for Protection of Children last March 2024, to revisit and strengthen programs for protection of children.

Lazatin thanked the DILG for commending the city government to fight human trafficking and VAWC.

He lauded the efforts of key offices to work hand-in-hand for the primary goal for the city to eradicate trafficking in person and violence against women and children.