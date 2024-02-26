Angeles City LGU provides potable water to villagers

ANGELES CITY—The city government recently distributed drinking water to Barangay Pandan after a resident contracted diarrhea reportedly caused by contaminated water source.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., instructed members of the Angeles City Barangay Outreach to distribute 10 liters of drinking water to each of the 1,032 households in Jaovil, Barangay Pandan.

The city hall workers were assisted by Barangay Pandan workers and members of the Angeles City Traffic Development Office.

Lazatin also requested one trucks from PrimeWater and Angeles City Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to ration water for the affected residents.