Angeles City LGU provides suits to medical frontliners

ANGELES CITY — Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., led the distribution of 2,000 reusable scrub suits to medical frontliners of Rural Health Unit VI in Barangay Pulung Cacutud.

Lazatin said that the other five RHUs in the city will also receive their scrub suits.

The mayor was joined by Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Rudy Simeon, City Health Office Assistant Officer Cristine Joy Patio, RHU VI Resident Physician Bobby Galura, Mayor’s Office Staff Rachelle Oloya, and Angeles City Economic Development and Investment Promotions Officer Irish Bonus-Llego during the distribution of suits.

The scrub suits were produced through the Angelen~o First Alternative Livelihood Program launched by the city government.

The livelihood program aims to provide livelihood project, produce reusable scrub suits, PPEs and facemasks in connection with the campaign to preserve the environment.

The project is being overseen by Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel and Lazatin’s Chief Adviser IC Calaguas with Angeles City Economic Development Investment and Promotions Office (ACEDIPO) and Public Employment Services Office (PESO).