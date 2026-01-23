Angeles City LGU reviews peace and order programs

The local government unit of Angeles City has convened the Joint City Peace and Order Council (CPOC), Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC), and Task Force Against Local Communist Armed Conflict (TF-ELCAC).

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II led the meeting at the Angeles City Command Center on Thursday, January 22.

The city government departments and national agencies reported that concerns on public safety and illegal drugs have been addressed.

The Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) cited the decline in index and non-index crimes, along with updates on barangay CCTV mirroring and patrol operations.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), for its part, discussed personnel deployment and fire truck access.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) reported decongestion measures and improvements at the Angeles City District Jail.

The Angeles City Traffic and Development Office (ACTDO) presented updates on road safety, traffic clearing, and infrastructure-related plans.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Angeles City Anti Drug Abuse Council (ACADAC) Office shared progress in anti-illegal drug efforts and community-based rehabilitation programs.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) also reported on localized peacebuilding initiatives under TF-ELCAC, with support from the City Social Welfare and Development Office, City Council, and City Information Office.

The meeting ended with the approval of resolutions on the use of confidential funds, barangay monitoring, and the strengthening of peace and order measures across the city.