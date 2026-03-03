Angeles City LGU shares fire safety tips

In observance of Fire Prevention Month, the local government unit of Angeles City has reminded the public to practice safety measures to prevent fires at home and in the community.

In a social media post, the city government emphasized that simple precautions and preparedness can significantly reduce fire incidents.

The bureau urged the public to avoid overloading electrical outlets and extension cords, which may cause overheating and lead to fire.

Residents are also urged to regularly inspect electrical wiring and immediately repair any damage through a qualified electrician.

The LGU advised households to unplug appliances when not in use to prevent overheating and electrical short circuits.

Flammable items and materials such as candles, lighters, and matches should be kept out of reach of children.

Cooking safety is also highlighted, with residents reminded not to leave food unattended while cooking.

Smoking inside the house or near flammable materials is discouraged to avoid accidental fires.

The city government also encourages families to keep a fire extinguisher at home and learn how to use it properly.

Maintaining clean surroundings and removing easily combustible materials such as paper, dry leaves, and other clutter can help prevent the rapid spread of fire.

The Angeles City government calls on the public to remain alert and responsible. #.