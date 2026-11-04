Angeles City LGU Sportsfest opens

The Angeles City Sportsfest 2026 opened on November 3, bringing together employees of the Angeles City Local Government Unit (LGU) for a day of sports, camaraderie, and fellowship.

The event began with an assembly and parade of teams, followed by the opening ceremony, prayer, singing of the Philippine National Anthem, and the oath of sportsmanship.

The lighting of the torch and the official opening of the sportsfest were led by City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” B. Lazatin II.

In his message, Lazatin encouraged city employees to make the most of the occasion by having fun, staying active, and getting to know one another better.

After facing challenges and overcoming various difficulties together as an LGU, the mayor said it is important to take time to enjoy, build friendships, and strengthen bond as one team.

More than a competition, Lazatin said the sportsfest provides an opportunity to promote camaraderie, a healthy lifestyle, teamwork, and unity among Angeles City public servants. |via Angeles City Information Office