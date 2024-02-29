Angeles City LGU wins case vs 3 dog killers

ANGELES CITY -- The Angeles City Municipal Trial Court Branch 3 on February 13, 2024 found guilty the three persons who allegedly slaughtered a dog for personal consumption in Barangay Lourdes Sur.

The trio, who allegedly violated Republic Act 8485, otherwise known as Animal Welfare Act of 1998, were fined P6,000 each.

The accused were identified as Amorsolo David Guevarra, Renato Henson Halili, and Jerry Locading Mari.

The city government claimed that this is the first time in the history of the local government to win a criminal case of this nature.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. said he considers the conviction of the three men as a victory for the cause of animal welfare.

“Angeles City is a refuge for stray canines and felines rescued by the City Veterinary Office, and I hope that this victory will serve as a deterrent to those who would commit similar acts of cruelty,” Lazatin said.

The court decision noted that the three accused pleaded guilty to the city government’s charges against them which were filed by Angeles City Veterinary Office (CVO) Officer-In-Charge Dr. Christian Xyric C. Arcilla.

Arcilla witnessed the cruelty inflicted on the animals by the accused.

IC Calaguas, Lazatin's chief adviser and Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel, both known as animal welfare advocates, were pleased with the court decision.

They commended both the prosecution and the trial court for their swift and decisive action in the case.

Vice Mayor Vicenta Vega-Cabigting received a report of the said animal slaughter in February 2023.

She mmediately coordinated the incident with the Mayor’s Office.

Lazatin ordered Calaguas and Manuel to dispatch a response team which later verified the incident.

Lazatin said animal welfare is among the priority programs of his administration.

He cited free anti-rabies, neutering and spaying, and improving the animal pound facility.

Arcilla with City Legal Officer Ralph Macalino filed criminal charges against the three individuals for violation of Republic Act No. 8485 last Feb 2023.

“This initiative of [Mayor ]Lazatin’s leadership would be a deterrent in preventing the commission of similar criminal acts in the future,” Macalino said.

“This will all the more show the City’s commitment to ensuring that peace and order is observed in the community at all times,” he added.