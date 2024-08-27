Angeles City mayor orders probe on girl's drowning

ANGELES CITY -- Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., has directed the Council on Children’s Protection and the Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) to investigate the death of a 7-year-old kid who drowned along the Abacan River System on August 24, 2024.

The victim identified as Crystal Joy C. Montano, 7 years old, and a resident of 178 Bilirian St., Visayas, Arian, reportedly went swimming along the Abacan River unsupervised.

The victim was playing with her friends when she took a dip in the river and drowned, according to the victim’s father, Philip Montano.

Lazatin has also instructed the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) to provide assistance to the family.

He also warned residents, particularly those living near the Abacan River, to stop swimming along the river.

Both sides of the Abacan River had been developed as secondary routes in and out of the city to contain the traffic flow during rush hours.