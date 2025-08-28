Angeles City mayor vows support to Aeta farmers

Mayor Jon Lazatin visited the City Agriculture Office to meet with Indigenous Peoples (IPs) and coffee growers from Sapangbato on Thursday.

During the event, Lazatin turned over a shallow tube well to the Barangay Sapalibutad Farmers Association’s corn growers under the Corn and Cassava Banner Program.

The mayor was joined by Councilor Ron Pineda, Chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture; and City Agriculture Officer Rea Dizon.

During the meeting, the City Agriculture Office facilitated the enrollment of IPs and coffee farmers in the Organic Agriculture Registry Systems under the CARISUCOS Angeles City Farmers Association.

The initiative is aimed to improve organic farming practices, improve traceability, and promote fair market access.

Lazatin likewise inspected the agriculture compound and checked ongoing programs such as the plant nursery, black soldier fly production, greenhouse, hydroponics, and the goat multiplier project.

He also joined the Highly-Urbanized City Agricultural and Fisheries Council activity, which centered on strengthening agricultural and fisheries programs.

The agenda included the adoption of a resolution authorizing the City Government to directly procure rice produce from Angeleño farmers.

Lazatin was also briefed about the approval of an agricultural scholarship in Cuayan, Cutud, Sapalibutad, and Sapangbato to support students pursuing BS Agriculture in institutions like Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU).

Other topics were the submission of compliance requirements to the Department of Agriculture (DA) Region III for the accreditation of the CARISUCOS Angeles City Farmers Association and the presentation of the revolving funds for the Enhanced KADIWA Bangus Program.