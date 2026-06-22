Angeles City officials welcome 48 new police non-commisioned officers (PNCOs)

At least 48 new Police Non-Commissioned Officers (PNCOs) were deployed at the Angeles City Police Office (ACPO).

The newly-assigned police personnel will be deployed to various areas across the city to assist in law enforcement, provide faster response to incidents, and strengthen police presence in barangays.

Mayor Jon Lazatin said the augmentation of police force is expected to enhance the security of every Angeleño.

The mayor underscored the collaboration between the city government and the Philippine National Police.

(Via Angeles City Information Office)