Angeles City provides local businesses reusable bags

ANGELES CITY— The city government here has started distributing locally-produced reusable bags to new and existing establishments applying and renewing their business permits.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., said this initiative is aimed to encourage business owners to reduce, if not eliminate, the usage of plastic, and to switch to environment-friendly materials.

This is in time for the issuance and renewal of business permits at the Business Permit and Licensing Division.

The reusable bags were initially produced by tailors and needle women who are part of the Angeleño First livelihood program of Lazatin.

Mayor Lazatin's Chief Adviser, IC Calaguas, is supervising the program distribution with Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel.

Applicants or those renewing a business permit at the BPLD will receive one reusable bag.

The Angeles City Economic Development Investment and Promotions Office headed by Irish Bonus-Llego is also assisting in the distribution at BPLD.

Calaguas added that a total of 100,000 environment-friendly bags are set to be distributed throughout the city.

Part of the flagship program of Lazatin is to prohibit the usage of plastics and styrofoam, through the enforcement of City Ordinance No. 431, Series of 2017.

Another environmental program launched by Lazatin is the “Plastic to Rice Exchange“ program, where 2.6 million plastics have been exchanged to rice, collected, and converted to bricks and cement, to date.