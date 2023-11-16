Angeles City releases P48.8M year-end bonus

ANGELES CITY--The city government here has released a total of ?48,819,560 for the year-end bonuses and cash gifts of 1,232 employees.

Of the mentioned amount, ?41,349,560 was allotted for the year-end bonus, equivalent to the one-month basic salary of employees; and ?7,470,000 for the cash gift of ?5,000 for each employee.

The 1,232 employees include 889 permanent; 328 casual; and 15 contractual.

Apart from these bonuses, there is also an additional P18,000 bonus for the 1,232 employees set to be released in December 2023, via scheduled dates.

On the other hand, 3,450 Contract of Service (COS) employees qualified for the P3,000 year-end gratuity will receive theirs on December 6, 2023.

Flordeliza Santos, president of the Association of Government Employees for a New Dynamic Angeles City (AGENDA), said the "administration of Lazatin continues to look out for the welfare of the employees."