Angeles City residents warned: "Don't throw garbage in waterways"

The local government of Angeles City has warned residents not to dispose of garbage in waterways.

This is part of the city government's campaign for a cleaner, safer, and more orderly city.

The City Environmental Management System (EMS) and the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) said they conduct daily cleaning and clearing operations along roads, drainage systems, creeks, rivers, and other public areas.

Under the directive of Mayor Carmelo "Jon" B. Lazatin II, the city government added that it is now implementing the second phase of the City Command Center expansion, which includes the installation of additional CCTV cameras along road dikes to strengthen monitoring and help identify violators of the Environmental Code of Angeles City.

Residents are reminded not to dispose of garbage into rivers, creeks, canals, or drainage systems.

"If your home is located near a river or creek, place your properly segregated waste in front of your house 30 minutes before the scheduled garbage collection time so it can be collected by authorized waste collectors," the local government stated.

Improper disposal of garbage into waterways and drainage systems can cause clogged canals, flooding, foul odors, and health hazards to the community, it added.

Penalties for Illegal Dumping

Under City Ordinance No. 431, Series of 2017, as amended by Ordinance No. 765, Series of 2026, the following penalties apply:

For Individuals

First offense: ₱500 fine

Second offense: ₱1,000 fine

Third offense: ₱3,000 fine and imprisonment of one to three months, or both, at the court's discretion.

For Business Establishments

First offense: ₱1,000 fine

Second offense: ₱3,000 fine

Third offense: ₱5,000 fine, revocation of the business permit, and possible imprisonment.

Call for Community Cooperation

The city government urged barangay captains, barangay council members, Solid Waste Management Coordinators, and other barangay officials to monitor their respective communities, remind residents about proper waste segregation and disposal, and support the enforcement of the city government's Environmental Code.

"By working together, every household and every barangay can help keep Angeles City cleaner, safer, and more environmentally sustainable," the city government said. (via Angeles City Information Office)