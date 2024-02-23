Angeles City school gets arms chairs from DENR

ANGELES CITY-- The Santo Rosario Elementary School, which is under the Division of Angeles City, received armchairs from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in a simple turnover ceremony over the weekend.

The turnover was led by DENR Pampanga Provincial Head Roger Encarnacion, Chief Technical Services Division Rommel Santiago and officers of Santo Rosario Elementary School.

The 50 chairs were fabricated from woods confiscated from anti-illegal logging operations in the province.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the "initiative aimed to boost the government’s efforts to support basic education through the provision of improved learning facilities."

“Aside from helping nurture young minds and foster the relationship with other government agencies, this donation shows that the DENR Region 3 is committed to fulfilling its goals in terms of forest protection and conservation,” Pablo said.