Angeles City students to compete in US science fair

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- A group of students in Angeles City are set to compete in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2024 (ISEF) scheduled on May 11 to 17 in Los Angeles, California.

This was announced by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) through its Pampanga Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTC).

“DOST-3 Grants-In-Aid (GIA) assisted R&D project of students from Angeles City Science High Schoolbagged awards and qualified for the ISEF, during the 2024 National Science & Technology Fair held on April 1-5, at Sequoia Hotel in Paranaque City,” the PSTC said in its social media page.

The winning study was titled "In Vitro Study of Bioceramics from Bamboo Leaf Ash and Green Mussel Shells with Silver (Ag) Coating and 3D-Printing Applications for Bone Regeneration."

The study was considered for its “potential impact on bone regeneration”, the PSTC said.

The research team included Frances Gabrielle Bingcang. Hart Gabrielle Ong and Jessica Loreen Yabut and their coach Lolita Bautista.

“Their success story began with a 1st place win at the DepeD Division Science Fair in 2023, followed by regioDnal acclaim, and the National S&T Fair this year, which secured their spot at ISEF 2024. This project stands as a testament to the potential of young minds to drive innovation in science and technology on a global scale,” the PSTC added.