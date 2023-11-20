Angeles City to offer free rides today

ANGELES CITY -- The city government here has prepared five buses on standby for city hall workers and the public in case the nationwide transport strike pushes through beginning on November 20, 2023.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., said the five buses are for back up.

Officers of Pangkalahatang Samahan ng mga Drayber sa Angeles City (PASADA), the main transport group in Angeles City, earlier said they will not join the nationwide transport strike, according to the mayor.

Lazatin said five Philippine Rabbit buses will be on standby in strategic areas in Angeles City to ferry the stranded commuters.

The free ride will begin at 5 AM to 12 midnight in five routes -- Cutud-Sapang Maisac boundary; Balibago-Dau boundary; Cutcut-Porac boundary; Sto. Domingo-San Fernando boundary; and Mining-Malino boundary.

The nationwide transport strike will be led by transport group PISTON to protest the government's public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program which, they claimed, would affect the livelihood of the drivers.

Lazatin has encouraged city hall employees to “practice carpooling” in anticipation of the nationwide strike.