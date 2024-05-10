Angeles City's Top 30 taxpayers awarded

ANGELES CITY -- The city government, under the leadership of Mayor Carmelo "Pogi'" Lazatin Jr., recognized the Top 30 taxpayers from 2020 to 2023.

The mayor noted the taxpayers' contribution to the city's essential social services.

Serving as the guest of honor during the recognition night at Grand Palazzo Royale is Former President and now Second District of Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Lazatin's said Arroyo is one of his inspirations in public service, with her notable projects as a renowned economist, which helped Angeles City in its growth and progress.

"Sentimental po ako ngayong gabi, dahil matagal na po nating gustong parangalan ang mga negosyante sa siyudad, napakalaking tulong po ng tax na kanilang binabayad para sa revenue ng lungsod, na ginagamit po natin sa ating mga essential social services," Lazatin said.

The Top 30 taxpayers for businesses under sole proprietorship, corporation, and Real Property Tax, received plaques of recognition.

Among the top 10 business taxpayers for the year 2020 in the sole proprietorship category are Asumco Paint and Hardware; Angeles S.T Mart; Enrod Copper Decor Product; K Servico Trade Inc.; Gehal Apartment Rental; Freeway Commercial; SPF Fastfood McDo; Grand Palazzo Royale Banquet and Reception Hall; PQS Enterprises — McDo Sto. Rosario; and Hamby Fastfood.

For the year 2021, the top 10 business taxpayers in the sole proprietorship category include Asumco Paint and Hardware; Freeway Commercial; Hamby Fastfood; Ai-Ho Enterprise; NBH Hardware; Super S Fastfood; R.M. Dela Cruz Construction; SPF Fastfood McDo; Angeles Filipino Enterprises; and Enrod Copper Decor Product.

Asumco Paint and Hardware; Ai-Ho Enterprise; Freeway Commercial; Hamby Fastfood; SPF Fastfood McDo; MS Cruz Builders and Trading; Super S Fastfood; R.M. Dela Cruz Construction; Angeles Filipino Enterprises; and Enrod Copper Decor Product are the awardees for the top 10 business taxpayers in the sole proprietorship category in the year 2022.

The top 10 business taxpayers in the sole proprietorship category for the year 2023 are Asumco Paint and Hardware; Tailg Marketing; K-Servico; Affordacare Plus Trading; Freeway Commercial; SPF Fastfood McDo; Hamby Fastfood; Ai-Ho Enterprise; NBH Hardware; and Super S Fastfood.

For 2020, the 10 business taxpayers in the corporation category are SM Department Store; Toyota Angeles Pampanga Inc.; Angeles Electric Corporation; SM Hypermarket; San Miguel Brewery Inc.; Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.; Monde Nissin Corporation; Premier Central Inc.; Le Mans Stellar Motor Corp.; and Allianz PNB Life Insurance Inc.

Converge Information and Communication Technology Inc.; SM Department Store; SM Hypermarket; Toyota Angeles Pampanga Inc.; Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.; San Miguel Brewery Inc.; Fibernet Konstrukt Corp.; Allianz PNB Life Insurance Inc; Premier Central Inc.; and Calfurn MFG. Philippines Inc. are the top 10 business taxpayers in the corporation category.

In 2022, Converge Information and Communication Technology Inc.; SM Department Store; Toyota Angeles Pampanga Inc.; SM Hypermarket; Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.; San Miguel Brewery Inc.; Fibernet Konstrukt Corp.; Premier Central Inc.; Allianz PNB Life Insurance Inc; and Calfurn MFG. Philippines Inc. are the awardees for the top 10 business taxpayers in the corporation category.

The top 10 business taxpayers in the corporation category for the year 2023 are Converge Information and Communication Technology Inc.; San Miguel Brewery Inc.; SM Department Store; Toyota Angeles Pampanga Inc.; Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.; SM Hypermarket; CS Modern Workforce Inc.; Metroworks ICT Construction Inc.; and Fibernet Konstrukt Corp.

The top 10 business taxpayers for the year 2020 for real property tax are Premier Central Inc; Northbeacon Commercial Corp.; Juan D. Nepomuceno & Sons Inc.; Vicsal Development Corp.; T.G.N. Realty Corp.; Juan D. Nepomuceno & Sons Inc.; AC Beautiful Island Realty Development Corp.; Angeles Electric Corp.; 8990 Luzon Housing Development Corp.; and Juan D. Nepomuceno & Sons Inc.

For the year 2021, the top 10 business taxpayers for real property tax include the Premier Central Inc; Northbeacon Commercial Corp.; Juan D. Nepomuceno & Sons Inc.; Vicsal Development Corp.; T.G.N. Realty Corp.; Juan D. Nepomuceno & Sons Inc.; AC Beautiful Island Realty Development Corp.; Angeles Electric Corp.; 8990 Luzon Housing Development Corp.; and Juan D. Nepomuceno & Sons Inc.

Premier Central Inc; Northbeacon Commercial Corp.; Juan D. Nepomuceno & Sons Inc.; Vicsal Development Corp.; Juan D. Nepomuceno & Sons Inc.; T.G.N. Realty Corp.; AC Beautiful Island Realty Development Corp.; 8990 Luzon Housing Development Corp.; Angeles Electric Corp.; and Timog Silangan Development Corp. are the awardees for the top 10 business taxpayers for real property tax in the year 2022.

The top 10 business taxpayers for real property tax for the year 2023 are Premier Central Inc; Northbeacon Commercial Corp.; Juan D. Nepomuceno & Sons Inc.; Vicsal Development Corp.; Juan D. Nepomuceno & Sons Inc.; T.G.N. Realty Corp.; AC Beautiful Island Realty Development Corp.; 8990 Luzon Housing Development Corp.; Angeles Electric Corp.; and Timog Silangan Development Corp.

Lazatin said he reminisc the battlecry of his father, Former Pampanga First District Representative and Former City Mayor Carmelo "Tarzan" Lazatin when he ran for Mayor in 2013, saying Angeles City should remain as business-friendly.

The mayor said this became his first marching order when he took office in 2019 as the city mayor, up to now.

He promised not to raise RPT and business taxes but instead efficiently collect taxes.

"Noon po, hindi ko pa masyadong maintindihan kung anong ibig sabihin niya dahil bago pa ako sa pulitika. Pero ngayon po, with two terms as city Councilor and two terms as the Mayor under my belt, I finally understand and finally see the wisdom in my father's words," Lazatin said.

The city government, during the first six months of Lazatin's stint, had a P200 million surplus and with this, employees received an additional P7,000 bonus in 2019.

For the past 5 years, the city government consistently increased its local revenue sources.

It recorded an increase of more than P68 million for RPT and more than P206 million for the collection of business tax.

Lazatin also mentioned the benchmark programs allocated for the continuous increase in collections such as the Walang Plastikan, Plastik Palit Bigas project; Bale Pusu, the home for homeless female elderly; the rescue operations for mentally-challenged individuals; Balay Silangan reformation center for persons tested positive for drugs; Home for the Girls and for abused women; and the first Double A National Meat Inspection Service accredited slaughterhouse.

With the 1% share of RPT collections allotted to the Special Education Fund, the city government purchases and distributes free uniforms, socks, bags, and school supplies to students in public schools yearly.

The city government also utilizes these collections to purchase mobile bus clinics intended for the house-to-house vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Health hailed Angeles City for having the most efficient vaccination programs nationwide.

Lazatin also mentioned relief assistance from the business sector during the pandemic.

The city government was also allowed to use hotel rooms for P2,000 as quarantine facilities.

The city government worked hand-in-hand with the business sector through the collected taxes and implemented numerous programs, Lazatin saidm

"Hindi po sapat ang isang parangal para tumbasan ang kontribusyon ninyo sa pag-unlad ng siyudad Angeles, nevertheless, on behalf of the city of Angeles, I would like to offer my sincerest thank you to our partners in the business sector," he said.