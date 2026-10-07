Angeles climbs to 388th in global cities ranking

Angeles City has climbed to No. 388 among 1,000 cities worldwide in the 2026 Oxford Economics Global Cities Index, up from No. 488 in 2025.

The city also ranked No. 2 among nine Philippine cities included in the index, moving up from third place last year behind Manila, which ranked No. 174.

Other Philippine cities in the 2026 ranking were Davao City at No. 470 and Cebu City at No. 474.

Angeles City posted an overall score of 47.0 in the index, which evaluates cities based on five areas: economics, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance.

The local government said the ranking came after it implemented programs on public services, economic development, human capital, quality of life, environmental sustainability and governance, under the leadership of Mayor Carmelo “Jon” B. Lazatin II.

The city government added that the latest ranking provides an indicator of the city’s progress while identifying areas for further improvement.

The Oxford Economics Global Cities Index covers 1,000 cities and measures their performance across economic and social indicators.