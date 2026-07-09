Angeles council reviews septage fee ordinance

The Sangguniang Panlungsod of Angeles City is currently reviewing and revising the controversial septage or environmental fee ordinance, which was suspended by the city government, through an executive order issued by Mayor Jon Lazatin, on July 1, 2025.

This was bared by Vice Mayor Amos Rivera during a recent media forum at Swissotel Clark, dubbed KapiHann, hosted by Pampanga Press Club and Hann Resorts and Casino

The official said the review of the ordinance will ensure transparency, strengthen public awareness, and protect the groundwater resources.

Rivera said the ordinance was basically designed to protect preserve and develop the aquifer. "But when we did a review, we felt that we need to temporarily suspend its implementation."

The vice mayor added that the council is now finalizing proposed amendments to align with existing environmental policies including provisions in the Clean Water Act.

“The purpose of the suspension was to ensure that, if and when the ordinance is implemented, it will be done with transparency and with the understanding of our constituents,” Rivera said.

He emphasized that the proposed revisions seek to balance environmental protection with development.

“Environmental protection and progress should work hand in hand,” he said.

Rivera explained that the imposition of environmental fee is intended to help in protecting Angeles City’s groundwater from contamination caused by improperly managed wastewater.

He noted that, Angeles City currently has no sewerage master treatment facility.

Under the proposed system, wastewater from septic tanks would be periodically collected by accredited desludging or siphoning service providers and transported to a facility before being discharged into rivers or streams in compliance with environmental standards.

He also stressed the need to educate residents about the purpose and benefits of the ordinance before its implementation.

To address water-related concerns, Rivera said the city government plans to conduct public hearings and organize a water summit that will bring together water providers operating in Angeles City.

The proposed two-day summit aims to consolidate data from water companies, assess the city’s current water situation, and identify solutions to ensure a reliable and safe water supply for residents.

Lazatin earlier said the suspension of the ordinance, which allowed the collection of environmental fees by water firm's, was implemented to ease the financial burden on Angeleños.

Ordinance No. 343, S-2014: Established the initial water quality and septage management system. It set a fee based on water consumption to sustain the city's Angeles City Septage Fee Ordinance.

Ordinance No. 487 (2019) & 640 (2022): Imposed stricter desludging requirements and a standard ₱5 per cubic meter septage fee New Angeles City mayor suspends septage, environmental fees.

Ordinance No. 697 (2023): Increased the fee to ₱10 per cubic meter for non-residential buildings and expanded the regulations to a minimum and maximum monthly charge.

With the suspension of the ordinance, accredited service providers stopped siphoning operations and water utility firms have suspended the collection of charges. | via Tristan Jingco