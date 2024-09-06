Angeles exec bats for mental health program

ANGELES CITY — Newly-appointed Angeles City Councilor Mich Bonifacio is pushing for a "stronger" mental health program for residents in the city.

During a meeting with members of Central Luzon Media Association - Pampanga Chapter on Thursday, Bonifacio shared some of the programs she wants to initiate.

Bonifacio assumed the position of her husband, former Councilor Alfie Bonifacio.

She was appointed as a new member of the city council by the Office of the President after her husband relinquished the post on July 16, 2024

Councilor Bonifacio said she wants to prioritize a comprehensive mental health program aimed at expanding access to medical services for vulnerable groups.

The councilor said her goal is to make mental health services affordable and available within the community.

“‘Yung mental health program kasi ang hindi gaanong nabibigyan ng pansin. Dahil hindi aware ang karamihan, at hindi rin accessible ito kaya hindi napaprioritize,” she said.

As part of her agenda, she plans to introduce mental health education in schools to encourage early intervention and reduce stigma among the youth.

The lady councilor said she will also push for funding to strengthen local mental health services.

“Kailangan talaga additional facilities, manpower and of course, funding kaya ‘yun yung susubukan nating ipaglaban sa council,” she said.