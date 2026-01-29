Angeles execs turn over 2 projects to city farmers

The City Government of Angeles, under the leadership of Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, turned over to famers in the city two agricultural projects approved by the Department of Agriculture (DA): the Coffee Processing Project and the Corn & Cassava Production Support Project.

The projects were launched at the City Agriculture Office on Thursday.

The city government said the projects are expected to empower local farmers, indigenous people, and coffee producers across the city.

The Coffee Processing Project provides LGU-managed equipment and facilities, including a hauling truck, coffee pulper, coffee roaster, stainless steel tables, vacuum packing machine, impulse sealer, crates, and shelving units.

These resources allow coffee farmers, especially those from indigenous communities, to process their crops at lower costs, reduce post-harvest losses, and increase income.

Some 3,000 coffee seedlings, organic neem-extract pesticides, and water retention gel were distributed to the beneficiaries farmers for sustainable coffee production.

Meanwhile, the Corn & Cassava Production Support Project equips farmers with knapsack sprayers, fertilizers, and foliar inputs, promoting climate-resilient farming and higher productivity, the local government said.

Lazatin said the projects are part of the city government's strategy to enhance food security, farmer livelihood, and economic growth.

“We are committed to supporting our farmers because their hard work sustains our communities. Through these projects, we provide the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to help our coffee growers and farmers thrive. Every seed planted, every crop harvested, is a step toward a stronger, more resilient Angeles City," the mayor said.

The event was attended by City Agriculture Officer Rea Dizon; and Councilors Ron Pineda, Edu Pamintuan, Raco Del Rosario, Niknok Bañola and Alexander Indiongco.