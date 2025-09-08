Angeles flyover 18 years to complete

What's the latest? Tang Max ng balita? Normal query. And, anong ganap? Questions normally asked each morning when I meet my friends for breakfast in a food chain in the Nepo area here in Angeles City.

Here’s the latest: The second flyover along the MacArthur Highway in Angeles City which was proposed to stretch from La Pieta memorial park passing through the Angeles University Foundation and will end on the second gate of Marisol Village will be completed after eighteen, yes you read it right, after EIGHTEEN years. This is according to Rudy Laxamana, owner-proprietor of Leadway Construction Company whom I met last week early morning at Macdonalds, the food chain near the construction site. As he explained, the total cost to finish the flyover is P2billion. As it is, there’s only a fund release of P92million yearly. Multiply 92 x 18! It will disclose the total cost of the flyover. But release the complete amount, he can finish it in two years, according to him. Btw. The funds are sourced from Priority Development Fund (PDAF) of Senator Lito Lapid, according to Laxamana and nothing more.

*********

What is the price of galunggong today in the neighborhood talipapa? It’s P350 per kilo. Ang mga Discaya, Department of Public Works engineers who can throw millions on gambling tables like Brice Hernandez and Alcantara do they still know the taste of GG? Hindi na bagay pag Rolls Royce, Lamborghini at Mercedes’ Benz ang sa garahe mo. Hindi ba? Bawang sibuyas, kamatis at ibang pangsahog? Still pricey in the market. Are the vegetables smugglers still around? Good news naman. Rice retail price was down to twenty pesos per kilo. But only few Pinoys can avail. Hirap ng buhay. Lubog sa baha konting ulan, samantala lubog sa salapi ang mga nag-walanghiya sa pera ng bayan.

********

On the galunggong. Can you imagine our country has the longest shoreline in the world and we have an abundance of galunggong and tambans, yet we have to import from China. No wonder those Chinese militias they drive away our fishermen from fishing in several areas. And go fishing themselves and sell it to us. And our government responds is always through diplomatic protest. Hanggang doon lang.

********

> Remember how birth certificates were issued to Chinese nationals by those 'geniuses'at Philippine Statistics Authority. At bumoto sa halalan at may kumandidato pa. May nakulong o nademanda sa mga loko sa PSA?

*********

Is it now the age of decadence? Teenagers getting pregnant, parang wala lang? There's a dramatic decline of people getting married. There are many single moms now. Meaning unmarried to those who impregnated them. Not in our time. I remember when I was growing up in Porac there's only one who was a single mom who was impregnated by a married man and she was ostracized. Times are changing really.

*******

Kinanta na ni Jose Mari Chan ang pan-diin niyang Christmas song. Maliwanag na ang parol sa mga sidewalk stores sa City of San Fernando. Wide array of shopping and dining among malls have their cash registers ringing. Mall owners like the Sys, Lucio Co, Gokongweis are too happy with smiles extending to their ears as Christmas bonuses in November of common workers will be going directly to their cash registers.