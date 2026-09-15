Angeles folks avail of services at Handog Ng Pangulo 2026

Thousands of Angeleños availed of government services, livelihood assistance, agricultural support, and employment opportunities as the city government hosted the Handog ng Pangulo 2026: Serbisyong Sapat Para sa Lahat on Monday, September 14.

The activity, held in different designated venues in the city, made essential services more accessible to residents.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” B. Lazatin II led the event, in partnership with various government agencies and offices.

Among the services offered were medical and health interventions, including non-communicable disease risk assessment, blood pressure and blood sugar screening, chest X-ray, basic oral healthcare, blood typing, mental health services, deworming and vitamin supplementation.

Pet owners also had access to free anti-rabies vaccination, deworming for dogs and cats, veterinary consultation and pet adoption services.

Agricultural assistance was also a major component of the activity through Handog ng Pangulo: Sagip-Ani at Agapay sa Angeleñong Magsasaka, which aims to help farmers recover from shocks, restore production and protect their livelihoods.

In partnership with the Department of Agriculture, the city government provided interventions to 200 farmers under the Rice, Corn and Cassava, High Value Crops, Organic and Livestock programs.

The assistance included fertilizers, seeds, biofertilizers, soil ameliorants, knapsack sprayers, foliar fertilizers and other production inputs for various crops and farming activities.

Livestock farmers also received support for animal health and disease prevention to reduce potential production losses.

Seed varieties for lettuce, pechay, okra, tomato, eggplant, chili, siling panigang, squash and other high-value crops were likewise distributed to help rebuild vegetable production and strengthen local food security.

The Agricultural Rehabilitation, Emergency Credit, and Operational Viability for Economic Restoration (Agri-RECOVER) Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council was also introduced as a pilot program in Angeles City.

Qualified farmers may avail of credit assistance with zero-percent interest and a repayment period of up to three years, providing additional capital for agricultural recovery and the continuation of their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Kadiwa ng Pangulo – Benteng Bigas, Meron Na! was held at the Angeles City Hall Grounds, offering affordable rice to qualified beneficiaries. The activity showcased locally produced goods such as sweet potatoes, bananas, empanadas and other products from Angeleño farmers and producers.

The Trabaho Agad Job Fair, held at the third floor of Robinsons Balibago, also formed part of the Handog ng Pangulo activities, providing jobseekers with access to employment opportunities and government assistance.

The job fair offered 1,572 local and overseas vacancies from 19 participating employers.

Aside from direct recruitment, jobseekers were able to access one-stop government services from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, National Bureau of Investigation, Commission on Elections, Philippine Statistics Authority, Social Security System, Pag-IBIG Fund, PhilHealth, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Migrant Workers and Department of Trade and Industry.

The Department of Labor and Employment also provided assistance through the TUPAD and Special Program for the Employment of Students payouts, Adjustment Measures Program, livelihood assistance, and the ceremonial awarding of livelihood starter kits to qualified Project-Affected Persons.

Other services offered during the caravan included voter certification, police clearance, Armed Forces of the Philippines recruitment, and free haircut services.

Residents also had access to free legal consultation and notarial services, as well as assistance from the Philippine National Police and Bureau of Fire Protection, including the Police Clearance service, Women and Children Protection Help Desk, Highway Patrol Group Help Desk, and information on fire safety requirements.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office also provided assistance for hospital bills, CT scans, medicines, chemotherapy, dialysis, laboratory services, occupational therapy, surgical procedures, burial assistance and wheelchair requests, subject to assessment and documentary requirements.