Angeles folks show support to farmers

ANGELES CITY — Residents in this city continue to support the city government's farmers market with earnings totaling to P74,985 in just two days.

This is the highest earnings of the Kadiwa ni Kita at Ani established at the Angeles City Hall.

The income marks a 10 percent increase from the P68,000 earned in August.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. thanked his constituents for patronizing the farmers’ market.

The mayor at the same time reaffirmed his commitment to assist city's farmers.

“We will continue to help our Kadiwa merchants improve their lives and support their families,” said Lazatin.

As part of the highly anticipated Kambal Festival Trade Fair 2024, the monthly Kadiwa, organized by the Angeles City Economic Development Investment and Promotions Office, will return at the Museo Ning Angeles.

The Kadiwa, which was launched by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. through the Department of Agriculture, is expected to provide affordable food, especially for low-income families.

The Kadiwa ni Kita at Ani also earned P63,650 in July, P51,070 in June, and P61,807 in May.