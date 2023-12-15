Angeles gov't gets Seal of Good Local Governance

ANGELES CITY—The city government received its first Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., City Planning and Development Officer Engr. Nilda Quito, and DILG — Angeles City Director Yvette Cosio received the award at the Manila Hotel.

SGLG is an award, incentive, honor and recognition-based program for all LGUs.

It is implemented by the government for local government units (LGUs) to improve their performance.

Lazatin said the SGLG is the most challenging iteration of the performance measurements from DILG.

“Ang SGLG po ang tinuturing na pinakaimportante sa lahat ng mga awards na binibigay ng DILG, kaya ang makuha ang award na ito ay patunay lamang po na ang lokal na gobyerno po natin ay nagbibigay ng dekalidad na serbisyo publiko para sa mga Angeleños,” Lazatin said.

The mayor thanked local government department heads and city hall employees for their dedication to provide an effective and efficient public service to Angeleños.

“Lubos ko rin pinasasalamatan ang mga department heads at lahat ng mga kawani ng lokal na gobyerno sa pinapakita po nilang kasipagan upang mabigyan ng tapat at mahusay na serbisyo ang ating mga kababayan,” Lazatin added.

The last time that Angeles City achieved this feat was in 2016.

The criteria for the SGLG are Good Fiscal or Financial Administration or Financial Sustainability; Disaster Preparedness; Social Protection and Sensitivity Program; Health Compliance and Responsiveness; Programs for Sustainable Education; Business Friendliness and Competitiveness; Safety, Peace and Order; Environmental Management; Tourism, Heritage Development, Culture and Arts; and Youth Development.