Angeles hospital strengthens maternal, child health programs

The Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center (RLMMC) in Angeles City is expanding its maternal and child health services, focusing on breastfeeding, maternal nutrition, and infant and young child feeding (IYCF).

The program supports the Mother-Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (MBFHI) and aims to improve health services while encouraging mothers and families to participate in health programs.

The RLMMC said it conducts lectures and counseling sessions at its OB Out-Patient Department and OB Ward. The topics include maternal nutrition, breastfeeding, IYCF, and proper attachment and latching.

Antenatal “Mother’s Class” sessions are also held to prepare expectant mothers.

During childbirth, the hospital promotes immediate skin-to-skin contact, or “Unang Yakap,” to support early breastfeeding.

Postpartum care includes continued counseling and health education, including newborn care and appropriate supplementation such as Vitamin A.

The hospital said it coordinates with barangay health centers to ensure continuous support for mothers after discharge.

A breastfeeding station is also available for mothers who need a space to nurse or express milk.