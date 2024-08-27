Angeles LGU acquires land for road project

ANGELES CITY — Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. recently turned over the payment for land the city government acquired in Barangay Pulung Maragul for a road project.

The city government purchased the 917 square-meter land, which will be utilized by the Department of Public Works and Highways for a diversion road from Maligaya, Pulung Maragul going to Barangay Sapalibutad.

Lazatin said this is part of his infrastructure project aimed to provide alternative routes for motorists.

Alfredo Salas, Agnes Salas, Beatrice Salas, Frederico Maglangque, Lourdes Maglangque, Raul Valencia, Jeana Valencia, Melina Rivera, and Rufino Rivera received the cheques representing the payment of the land.