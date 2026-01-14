Angeles LGU, artists prep for National Arts Month

The Angeles City Tourism Office met with local artists and creatives to discuss the upcoming National Arts Month in February.

The city tourism office is headed by Louie Lazatin and Herminia De Guzman Pamintuan, wife of former Angeles City Mayor Edgardo Pamintuan.

The event aims to promote the city's arts and tourism, showcasing the talents of artists including painters, sculptors, and other artists, including fashion designers.

The meeting was attended by Mich Viray, Rosette Ramos Biag, Frederick Policarpio, Peter A. De Vera, Marlon Tuazon, Anna Tiglao, and Borj Meneses.

The city government said it recognizes the contributions of artists across various disciplines.

Last week, officers of the city tourism office also met with Gamat Kapampangan artists group as part of the preparations for the National Arts Month this year.