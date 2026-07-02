Angeles LGU conducts anti-disaster operations

The Angeles City Government has conducted riverbank easement clearing and hazard mitigation operations along the Abacan River in Barangays Pampang and Ninoy Aquino on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

The operation was led by the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ACDRRMO), in coordination with the Angeles City Traffic Development Office (ACTDO).

The local government said this is part of its preparations against risks brought about by heavy rains and flooding.

During the clearing operations, three houses were removed from the Abacan River easement area in Barangay Pampang, while two houses were demolished in Barangay Ninoy Aquino.

The local government said the operation is expected to remove structures located within danger zones to reduce the risks of landslides, structural collapse, and flooding, while also ensuring that water channels remain unobstructed during heavy rainfall.

River easements are designated to serve as safe buffer zones and to ensure the proper flow of water, the city government said.

"By keeping these areas clean and free from obstructions, flooding and other disasters that may affect nearby communities can be significantly reduced," it added.

City officials, headed by Mayor Jon Lazatin, urged the residents to participate in the disaster preparedness programs and help protect waterways.

"Collective discipline and community cooperation remain essential in keeping every family safe," the city government stated.