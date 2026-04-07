Angeles LGU expands anti-rabies program

The Angeles City government said it has expanded its anti-rabies campaign through a free vaccination program implemented by the City Veterinary Office.

Mayor Jon Lazatin said the program aims to protect pets and prevent the spread of rabies.

By bringing services directly to barangays, the city government said it seeks to improve access to veterinary care for residents.

On April 7, 2026, vaccination activities were conducted in Barangay Cuayan, covering the barangay hall, covered court, and Villa Czarina.

Residents participated in the activity, which provided free vaccinations for dogs and cats.

The program will continue on April 8, 2026, in Savannah Phase 1, Savannah Phase 2, and Green Plain Phase 3. More pet owners are expected to take part in the activity.

The local government advised the residents to secure their dogs with leashes and place cats in cages or carriers during vaccination activities to avoid incidents and ensure an orderly process.

City officials said the cooperation between the local government and the community supports efforts to control rabies and promote public safety.